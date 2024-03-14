Full Year 2023 Swiss Life Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Patrick Frost - Swiss Life Holding AG - Group CEO & Chairman of the Corporate Executive Board



Good morning, and thank you for joining this call. Today, we publish our financial results for 2023. It's the first full year reporting under the new IFRS 17 and 9 accounting standards. And it's my last presentation of results to you before I hand over to Matthias Aellig after the AGM in May.



Let me start with a quick overview of the 2023 results on Slide 3. Swiss Life achieved 8% growth in net profit and increased the return on equity to 13.7%. This is on a comparable basis, which means both years under the IFRS 17 and 9