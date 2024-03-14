Mar 14, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Duncan Garrood - Empiric Student Property PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining Donald and myself. Our agenda today is as follows. I'll give a short introduction, Donald will talk through the financial and ESG performance. I'll then talk in more detail about the business and then we'll take questions.



So let me start with a summary. Three years ago, we presented our transformation plan designed to deliver results that would benchmark well. And our interim presentation last year, we showed the progress made and today we give the full year results of a suite of KPIs.



Let me give you the headlines, against the backdrop of growing long-term demand and declining market supply. We've had full occupancy for two consecutive years, and current bookings give us confidence that will become three years in a row.



Our Hello Student operating platform delivered record like-for-like rents above both peers. Rent growth for academic year '23, '24 is 10.5% and will be at least 6% for academic year '24, '25. Strong customer service