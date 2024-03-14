Full Year 2023 RWE AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Thomas Denny - RWE Aktiengesellschaft - Head of IR
Thank you, (inaudible). Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining RWE's Conference Call on Full Year 2023. As always, our CEO, Markus Krebber; and our CFO, Michael Muller, will guide you through our presentation, after which we'll start our Q&A session. And with this, I hand over to you, Mark.
Markus Krebber - RWE Aktiengesellschaft - Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO
Yes. Thank you, Thomas, and also from my side, a warm welcome to everyone. 2023 was a remarkable year. We have delivered a strong operating performance. We have significantly exceeded our financial targets. We have added 6.3 gigawatts of green capacity to our portfolio, and we have cut CO2 emissions by remarkable 27%.
Since December '23,
