Q4 2023 Solo Brands Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello everyone and welcome to Solo Brands Incorporated Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Financial Results. My name is Emily and I'll be facilitating your call today. (Operator Instructions)



I will now turn the call over to our host, Bruce Williams, Managing Director at ICR. Please go ahead, Bruce.



Bruce Williams - ICR Inc. - IR



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining the call to discuss Solo Brand's fourth quarter results, which we released this morning and can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.solobrands.com. Today's call will be hosted by Chief Executive Officer, Chris Metz, and Chief Financial Officer, Laura Coffey.



Before we get started, I want to remind everyone that management's remarks on this call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on current management expectations. These may include without limitation, predictions, expectations, targets, or estimates, including regarding our anticipated financial