Mar 14, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for holding. The conference will begin shortly.



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Gailey, your chorus call operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the OPAP S.A. conference call and live webcast question and answer session to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results. Please note, a video presentation has been distributed and is also available on the OPAP Investor Relations website. All participants will be in listen only mode and the conference is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jan Karas, CEO of OPAP S.A. Mr. Karas, you may now proceed.



Jan Karas - Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics SA - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you very much. Good evening or good morning to everyone, and welcome to our regular full year 2023 results conference call. I'm excited with the set of results announced delivering in Q3 '23 -- Q4 '23, I'm sorry, record high quarterly GGR and achieving a full year GGR record surpassing the EUR2