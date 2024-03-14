Q4 2023 Blink Charging Co Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Blink Charging company fourth-quarter and year-end 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Vitalie Stelea, Vice President of Investor Relations. Sir, the floor is yours.



Vitalie Stelea - Blink Charging Co - Vice President of Investor Relations



Thank you, Allie. Welcome to Blink's fourth quarter 2023 earnings call. On this call today, we have Brendan Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Michael Rama, Chief Financial Officer.



Today's discussions will include non-GAAP references. These are reconciled to the most comparable US GAAP measures in the appendix of our earnings deck. You may find the deck along with the rest of our earnings materials and other important content on Blink's Investor Relations website.



Today's discussions may also include forward-looking statements about our expectations. Actual results may differ from those stated. The most significant factors that could cause actual results to differ