Q4 2023 One Group Hospitality Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to The One Group Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Tyler Loy. Please go ahead.



Tyler Loy - One Group Hospitality Inc - Chief Financial Officer



Thank you, operator, and hello, everyone. Before we begin our formal remarks, let me remind you that part of our discussion today will include forward looking statements.



Forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and you should not place undue reliance on them. These statements are also subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect.



Please also note that these forward-looking statements reflect our opinions only as of the date of this call, we undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release any revision. But before the spin and in light of new information or future events, we refer you to our recent SEC filings for a more detailed discussion