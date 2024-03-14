Q4 2024 Smartsheet Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. My name is Audra, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Smartsheet Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Aaron Turner, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Aaron Turner - Smartsheet Inc. - VP of IR & Treasurer



Thank you, Audra. Good afternoon, and welcome, everyone, to Smartsheet's Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Call. We will be discussing the results announced in our press release issued after the market closed today. With me today are Smartsheet's CEO, Mark Mader; and our CFO, Pete Godbole.



Today's call is being webcast and will also be available for replay on our Investor Relations website at investors.smartsheet.com. There is a slide presentation that accompanies Pete's prepared remarks, which can be viewed in the Events section of our Investor Relations website.



During this call, we will make