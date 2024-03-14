Mar 14, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Sharyn Brooks - Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc - Director of Communications



Thank you, Joe, and thanks to everyone for joining us on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises' fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 earnings conference call. I'm Sharyn Brooks, Director of Communications. Joining the call today are Kenny Young, B&W's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Lou Salomon, Chief Financial Officer, to discuss our fourth quarter and full year 2023 results during this call.



Certain statements we make will be forward looking. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in our safe harbor provision for forward-looking statements that can be found at the end of our earnings press release and in our annual report on Form 10-K that will be filed with the SEC tomorrow, March 15, 2024. Additionally, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to