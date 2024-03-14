Q4 2023 TILT Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Lynn Ricci - TILT Holdings Inc. - IR



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for earlier today, we issued our fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings press release that press releases available on the US Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.SEC.gov and Cedar plus at w. w. w. dot cedar plus dot c. a. and on our website at www.tiltholdings.com.



Please