Mar 14, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for participating in today's conference call. I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Johnson Rowley SE's provide some important cautions regarding forward-looking statements. And non-GAAP financial measures contained in the earnings materials are made on this call. John, please go ahead.



John Ciroli - Montauk Renewables Inc - Chief Legal Officer & Secretary



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Montauk Renewables earnings conference call to review fiscal 2023 financial and operating results and developments. I'm John Raleigh, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary at Monster. Joining me today are Sean McLain on talks, President and Chief Executive Officer to discuss business development, and Kevin Van Azlan, Chief Financial Officer, to discuss our 2023 financial and operating results. At this time, I would like to direct your attention to our forward-looking disclosure statement. During this call, certain comments we make constitute forward-looking statements and as such involve a number of assumptions,