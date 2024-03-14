Mar 14, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for participating in today's conference call. I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Johnson Rowley SE's provide some important cautions regarding forward-looking statements. And non-GAAP financial measures contained in the earnings materials are made on this call. John, please go ahead.
John Ciroli - Montauk Renewables Inc - Chief Legal Officer & Secretary
Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Montauk Renewables earnings conference call to review fiscal 2023 financial and operating results and developments. I'm John Raleigh, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary at Monster. Joining me today are Sean McLain on talks, President and Chief Executive Officer to discuss business development, and Kevin Van Azlan, Chief Financial Officer, to discuss our 2023 financial and operating results. At this time, I would like to direct your attention to our forward-looking disclosure statement. During this call, certain comments we make constitute forward-looking statements and as such involve a number of assumptions,
Q4 2023 Montauk Renewables Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 14, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...