Q4 2023 Brilliant Earth Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Brilliant Earth fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)



Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Stefanie Layton, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Stefanie Layton - Brilliant Earth Group Inc - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Brilliant Earth fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Beth Gerstein, our Chief Executive Officer, and Jeff Kuo, our Chief Financial Officer.



During the call today, management will make certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to our SEC filings for a description of the risks that could cause our actual performance or results