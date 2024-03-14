Q4 2023 Getty Images Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to Getty Images fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings conference call. Today's call is being recorded. We have allocated one hour for prepared remarks and Q&A.



At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Steven Kanner, Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury at Getty Images. Thank you. You may begin.



Steven Kanner - Getty Images Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations



Good afternoon and welcome to the Getty Images' fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 earnings call. Joining me on today's call are Craig Peters, Chief Executive Officer; and Jen Leyden, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, we would like to remind you that this call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and assumptions which could cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements. These risks, uncertainties, and assumptions are highlighted in the forward-looking statements