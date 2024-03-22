US Physical Therapy Inc (NYSE:USPH), a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. The company's Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary, Richard Binstein, sold 2,000 shares of the company on March 13, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $106.55 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $213,100. Following this transaction, the insider's stake in US Physical Therapy Inc has decreased, reflecting a change in the insider's holdings. Over the past year, Richard Binstein has sold a total of 3,000 shares of US Physical Therapy Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider selling activity at the company. The insider transaction history for US Physical Therapy Inc shows a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There has been a total of 1 insider buy and 14 insider sells during this period. In terms of valuation, US Physical Therapy Inc's shares were trading at $106.55 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.605 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 50.50, which is above the industry median of 25.65 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.99, with a GF Value of $107.76, indicating that US Physical Therapy Inc is fairly valued based on GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. For more detailed information and analysis on insider transactions and the company's financials, subscribers can access the full report on the GuruFocus website. Richard Binstein’s recent insider sell transaction can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

