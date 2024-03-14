On March 14, 2024, William Greenman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cerus Corp (CERS, Financial), sold 125,926 shares of the company, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $2.04 each.

Cerus Corp (CERS, Financial) is a biomedical products company focused on the field of blood transfusion safety. The company develops and markets the INTERCEPT Blood System, which is designed to reduce the risk of transfusion-transmitted infections by inactivating a broad range of pathogens such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites that may be present in donated blood. The INTERCEPT Blood System is aimed at enhancing the safety of blood components for transfusion.

Over the past year, the insider, William Greenman, has sold a total of 125,926 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions that have taken place at Cerus Corp over the past year. There have been 6 insider buys and 8 insider sells during this period.

On the valuation front, Cerus Corp (CERS, Financial) had a market cap of $358.94 million on the day of the insider's sale. The stock's price of $2.04 and a GuruFocus Value of $4.85 result in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.42, indicating that the stock is categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in Cerus Corp (CERS, Financial) may find these insider transactions and valuation metrics useful in their analysis of the company's stock performance and future prospects.

