Endeavor Group Holdings Inc CFO Jason Lublin Sells 20,832 Shares

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:EDR), a global entertainment, sports, and content company, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. The company's Chief Financial Officer, Jason Lublin, sold 20,832 shares of the company on March 12, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $24.71, resulting in a total value of $514,956.72. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 263,617 shares of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale further contributes to the trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but 25 insider sells for the company. The market capitalization of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc stands at $7.556 billion, with the stock trading at $24.71 on the day of the sale. The company's price-earnings ratio is 22.46, which is above the industry median of 19.345 but below the historical median for the company. According to the GuruFocus Value, the stock is currently modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.8, based on a GF Value of $30.73. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent transaction may provide investors with insight into the company's financial health and future prospects. However, it is important to consider the broader context of the insider's trading history and the company's valuation metrics when making investment decisions.

