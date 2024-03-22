Altius Minerals Corp's Dividend Analysis

Assessing the Upcoming Dividend and Financial Health of Altius Minerals Corp

Altius Minerals Corp (ATUSF, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.08 per share, payable on 2024-04-01, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-03-15. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Altius Minerals Corp's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Altius Minerals Corp Do?

Altius Minerals Corp is engaged in the business of obtaining diversified mining royalty. It holds interests in mining operations that produce metals and minerals such as copper, nickel, cobalt, lithium, potash, and iron ore. The corporation also holds other pre-development stage royalty interests and various earlier-stage royalties. It is engaged in the operating segments of Mineral Royalties, Renewable Royalties, and Project Generation. It generates the majority of its revenue from Mineral Royalties.

A Glimpse at Altius Minerals Corp's Dividend History

Altius Minerals Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2015. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Altius Minerals Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Altius Minerals Corp currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.60% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.59%. This suggests an expectation of stable dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Altius Minerals Corp's annual dividend growth rate was 17.00%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 15.40% per year. And over the past decade, Altius Minerals Corp's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at an impressive 16.70%.

Based on Altius Minerals Corp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Altius Minerals Corp stock as of today is approximately 3.27%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-12-31, Altius Minerals Corp's dividend payout ratio is 1.14, which may suggest that the company's dividend is on the higher side of sustainability.

Altius Minerals Corp's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Altius Minerals Corp's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2023-12-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 5 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Altius Minerals Corp's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Altius Minerals Corp's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Altius Minerals Corp's revenue has increased by approximately -0.20% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 74.49% of global competitors.

Engaging Conclusion: Dividend Sustainability and Investment Considerations

Considering Altius Minerals Corp's consistent dividend payments, robust dividend growth rate, and a payout ratio that warrants attention, investors may find the company an intriguing option for potential income generation. The strong profitability rank and growth metrics also paint a picture of a company with a solid foundation for sustaining its dividend payments. However, the revenue performance indicates areas where improvement is necessary. Investors should weigh these factors carefully when considering Altius Minerals Corp as part of their investment portfolio. For those seeking additional high-dividend yield opportunities, GuruFocus Premium users can utilize the High Dividend Yield Screener for further research.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.