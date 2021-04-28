Apr 28, 2021 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Apr 28, 2021 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

Keiji Nakamura

Maxell Holdings, Ltd. - President & Representative Director



Keiji Nakamura - Maxell Holdings, Ltd. - President & Representative Director



This is Keiji Nakamura, President of Maxell Holdings. I will go over the financial results for fiscal 2020 and forecast for fiscal 2021.



Please turn to the first page. Efforts towards new business phase covering up to fiscal 2019 through fiscal 2021 and beyond. We designated fiscal 2019 as business scale seeking phase and focused on expanding the business scale and increase the number of businesses. Regrettably, we recorded a decline in profitability due to an increase in the number of unprofitable businesses. During fiscal 2020, designated as the business reform phase, we executed selection and concentration of businesses through financial discipline while reviewing the business portfolio. Fiscal 2021 is designated as the value creation phase following the business