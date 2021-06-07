Maxell Holdings Ltd Mid-Term Plan MEX23 Meeting Transcript

Jun 07, 2021 / NTS GMT

Keiji Nakamura - Maxell Holdings, Ltd. - President & Representative Director



I am Nakamura. I'd like to present the midterm plan MEX23. This slide shows the summary of today's presentation. There are 3 points: business reform, theme of MEX23, and toward a value-creating company.



As for business reform, we have taken countermeasures in 3 unprofitable businesses, namely consumer lithium-ion battery business, projector business and health and beauty care products business. And we implemented early retirement support program as well.



Lessons learned from the previous midterm plan will be reflected in MEX23. And reforms will continue to achieve further profit growth, but we deem that certain business reform was completed in the last fiscal year of FY 2020.



As for the theme of MEX23, it is to commit to value. MEX was formulated with an eye for the feature to be realized in 10 years from now, 2030. We will fully utilize strengths of analog core businesses. In particular, resource investment will be prioritized in value-generating, high-potential 3 focus areas: health care, 5G and IoT,