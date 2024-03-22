Soho House & Co Inc (SHCO) Reports Growth Amidst Losses in FY 2023

Membership Expansion and Revenue Uplift Highlighted Despite Net Losses

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Total Revenue: Increased by 16.8% year-over-year to $1,135.9 million.
  • Membership Revenue: Grew by 32.5% year-over-year, accounting for 31.8% of total revenues.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Improved to $128.0 million, up from $60.7 million in the previous fiscal year.
  • Net Loss: Reported at $118.0 million, including a significant impairment charge.
  • Membership Growth: Total members increased by 14.6% year-over-year to 259,884.
Article's Main Image

1768615981443346432.png

Soho House & Co Inc (SHCO, Financial) released its 8-K filing on March 15, 2024, revealing a mixed financial performance for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. The company, known for its membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a vibrant, diverse group of members worldwide, reported a significant increase in total revenue and membership growth, while also facing a substantial net loss.

Financial Performance and Challenges

The fiscal year 2023 saw SHCO's total revenues increase by 16.8% year-over-year to $1,135.9 million, driven by a 32.5% increase in membership revenues, which now account for 31.8% of total revenues. The company's Adjusted EBITDA also saw a substantial increase, more than doubling from the previous year to $128.0 million. However, SHCO reported a net loss of $118.0 million, or $0.60 per share, which included a $47 million impairment charge predominantly related to Soho Works North America.

The company's performance is significant as it demonstrates its ability to grow its membership base and revenues in the competitive Travel & Leisure industry. However, the reported net loss, including the impairment charge, indicates challenges in certain segments of the business, particularly in North America. The impairment charge suggests that the company may need to reassess the value of its assets and potentially restructure its operations to improve profitability.

Membership and Operational Highlights

SHCO's membership base continued to expand, with total members growing to 259,884, a 14.6% increase year-over-year. Soho House members alone grew by 19.7% year-over-year. The company also reported a record waitlist of approximately 99,000, indicating strong demand for its membership offerings. The growth in membership is crucial as it provides a recurring revenue stream and enhances the company's network effect, which is vital for its business model.

Operational excellence was also a focus for SHCO, with the company achieving a 4% year-over-year growth in Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) on a like-for-like basis. This growth in RevPAR, a key metric in the hospitality industry, reflects the company's ability to drive accommodations performance and improve profitability.

Financial Statements Summary

Key details from SHCO's financial statements include a year-over-year increase in In-House revenues to $482.1 million and a House-Level Contribution margin improvement to 27% from 22%. The company ended the fiscal year with net debt of $638.4 million, an increase from the previous year's $531.7 million.

SHCO's CEO, Andrew Carnie, commented on the results, stating,

The strong results we delivered in 2023 demonstrate our continued focus on driving a better member experience and significant progress on improving profitability."
Carnie also expressed excitement for the upcoming year and gratitude towards the company's teams and members.

Looking Ahead

For fiscal 2024, SHCO provided guidance anticipating further growth in membership and revenues, with membership revenues expected to be between $405 million and $415 million and total revenues projected to be between $1,200 million and $1,250 million. Adjusted EBITDA is forecasted to be between $155 million and $165 million.

Value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members may find SHCO's growth in membership and revenues appealing, despite the net losses incurred. The company's ability to expand its global presence and enhance member experience could present opportunities for long-term value creation. However, investors should also consider the challenges highlighted by the impairment charge and the increase in net debt when evaluating the company's financial health and future prospects.

For more detailed information and to join the conference call discussing these results, please visit www.sohohouseco.com.

About Soho House & Co: Soho House & Co (SHCO, Financial) is a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. These members use the Soho House & Co platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. For more information, please visit www.sohohouseco.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Soho House & Co Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.