Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:MLM), a leading supplier of aggregates and heavy building materials, with operations spanning 27 states, Canada, the Bahamas and the Caribbean Islands, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. The company's Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, Roselyn Bar, sold 10,000 shares of the company on March 14, 2024.

The transaction was executed at an average price of $603.29 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $6,032,900. Following this transaction, the insider's stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc has decreased, reflecting a change in the insider's holdings.

Over the past year, Roselyn Bar has sold a total of 10,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider selling activity at the company.

Insider Trends

The insider transaction history at Martin Marietta Materials Inc shows a pattern of selling, with 0 insider buys and 5 insider sells over the past year.

Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Martin Marietta Materials Inc were trading at $603.29, giving the company a market capitalization of $37.421 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 32.14, which is above both the industry median of 16.375 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, with a share price of $603.29 and a GF Value of $476.12, Martin Marietta Materials Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.27, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the valuation of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock performance and may be influenced by various factors, including personal financial requirements or portfolio diversification strategies.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and the financial health of Martin Marietta Materials Inc, interested parties are encouraged to review the full SEC filings and perform their own due diligence.

