Bobby Riley, the CEO & President of Riley Exploration Permian Inc (REPX, Financial), has sold 15,000 shares of the company on March 13, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $28.22 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $423,300.

Riley Exploration Permian Inc (REPX, Financial) is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids, primarily in the Permian Basin of West Texas.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 37,500 shares of Riley Exploration Permian Inc (REPX, Financial) and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions that have taken place over the last twelve months.

Insider Trends

The insider transaction history at Riley Exploration Permian Inc (REPX, Financial) indicates a pattern of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There have been 2 insider buys and 14 insider sells during this period.

Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Riley Exploration Permian Inc (REPX, Financial) were trading at $28.22, giving the company a market capitalization of $582.217 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 5.11, which is below the industry median of 10.46 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price of $28.22 compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $42.72 indicates that Riley Exploration Permian Inc (REPX, Financial) is significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.66.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider sell by Bobby Riley may provide investors with an insight into the company's valuation and insider sentiment. However, investors are encouraged to consider the broader market conditions, the company's fundamentals, and other relevant factors before making investment decisions.

