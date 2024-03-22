Michael Greiner, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS), has sold 8,000 shares of the company on March 14, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $19.12 per share, resulting in a total value of $153,760.

Avanos Medical Inc is a medical technology company focused on delivering clinically superior breakthrough solutions that will help patients move from recovery to reality. Avanos is committed to creating the next generation of innovative healthcare solutions which will address our most important healthcare needs, such as reducing the use of opioids while helping patients move from surgery to recovery. Avanos operates in more than 90 countries and sells its recognized brands in more than 140 countries.

Over the past year, the insider has engaged in one notable sell transaction, involving the same number of shares, 8,000, and has not purchased any shares of the company.

The insider transaction history for Avanos Medical Inc indicates a cautious approach from insiders, with only 1 insider buy and 1 insider sell over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, Avanos Medical Inc shares were trading at $19.12, giving the company a market capitalization of $873.237 million.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.6, with a GuruFocus Value of $31.90 for Avanos Medical Inc. This valuation suggests that the stock might be a Possible Value Trap, and investors should think twice before making an investment decision.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor derived from the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

