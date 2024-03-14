Director John Preston Sells Shares of Clean Harbors Inc (CLH)

Director John Preston has sold 1,913 shares of Clean Harbors Inc (CLH, Financial) on March 14, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, with a total of 4,008 shares sold and no shares purchased. Clean Harbors Inc is a provider of environmental, energy, and industrial services, including hazardous waste disposal, emergency spill response, and various other environmental services. Over the past year, there have been no insider buys of Clean Harbors Inc stock, while there have been 29 insider sells. This trend in insider transactions may be of interest to investors and analysts monitoring insider behaviors. On the valuation front, Clean Harbors Inc shares were trading at $188.36 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $10.127 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 27.02, which is above the industry median of 19.195 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. According to the GuruFocus Value, with a share price of $188.36 and a GF Value of $154.92, Clean Harbors Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.22, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

