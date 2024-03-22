Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) has reported an insider sale according to the latest SEC filings. Philina Lee, the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 8,023 shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp on March 13, 2024. The transaction was detailed in an SEC Filing made public. Blueprint Medicines Corp is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapies for patients with genomically defined diseases. The company's approach is to leverage its novel drug discovery platform to craft highly selective kinase inhibitors that are designed to improve the lives of patients with aggressive diseases. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 10,957 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 27 insider sells for Blueprint Medicines Corp. On the day of the sale, shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp were trading at $90.4, giving the company a market capitalization of $5.541 billion. The stock's price on the day of the transaction indicates a significant premium compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $63.20. The price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.43, suggesting that Blueprint Medicines Corp is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated using historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

