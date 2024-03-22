David Sliney, the Chief Operating Officer of Stifel Financial Corp's subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, has sold 20,795 shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) on March 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $74.68 per share, resulting in a total value of approximately $1,553,360.60.

Stifel Financial Corp is a financial services holding company that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly-owned subsidiaries. Its primary broker-dealer subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 20,795 shares of Stifel Financial Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by David Sliney represents a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Stifel Financial Corp shows a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there has been only 1 insider buy, while there have been 6 insider sells, indicating a tilt towards selling transactions among insiders.

On the valuation front, Stifel Financial Corp's shares were trading at $74.68 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $7.613 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 17.30, which is slightly lower than the industry median of 17.83 but higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a current price of $74.68 and a GF Value of $65.98, Stifel Financial Corp is considered Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.13. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider sell by David Sliney may provide investors with an indication of the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation. However, investors should also consider the broader market conditions, the company's financial performance, and their investment strategy when evaluating this insider transaction.

