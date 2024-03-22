Chief Legal Officer Soleil Boughton Sells 63,621 Shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE:HIMS), a telehealth company that provides modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Legal Officer Soleil Boughton sold 63,621 shares of the company on March 13, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this SEC Filing.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 280,061 shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history shows a pattern of 61 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc were trading at $15.17, resulting in a market capitalization of $3.134 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.21, indicating that it is modestly overvalued according to the GF Value estimate of $12.55 per share.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders at Hims & Hers Health Inc, which may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance or future stock movement.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value, offering investors a quick glance at the potential overvaluation or undervaluation of Hims & Hers Health Inc.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the company's executives and directors view the stock's value and future prospects. However, it is important to consider that insider selling can occur for various reasons and may not necessarily be indicative of a negative outlook for the company.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

