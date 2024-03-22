Melinda Geisser, Chief People Services Officer of Savers Value Village Inc (SVV, Financial), has sold 22,000 shares of the company on March 13, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $19.37 per share, resulting in a total value of $426,140.

Savers Value Village Inc operates as a thrift retailer offering gently used clothing, accessories, and household goods. The company's unique business model involves purchasing, reselling, and recycling second-hand products, providing an affordable shopping alternative for consumers and promoting sustainability.

Over the past year, the insider has engaged in a total of 22,000 shares sold and has not purchased any shares of the company. The insider transaction history for Savers Value Village Inc reveals a pattern of 1 insider buy and 6 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Savers Value Village Inc were trading at $19.37, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.872 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 50.00, which is above the industry median of 18.44 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The insider's sale may be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and future stock movements. However, it is important to consider the broader context of the market and the company's financial health when interpreting insider transactions.

