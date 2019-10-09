Q2 2020 Aeon Mall Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Oct 09, 2019 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Oct 09, 2019



Corporate Participants

* Akio Yoshida

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. - President, CEO & Director



Akio Yoshida - AEON Mall Co., Ltd. - President, CEO & Director



Good morning. I am Yoshida of AEON Mall. Thank you very much for attending our results briefing today despite your busy schedule.



In the first half of fiscal year 2019, due to strong performance of business in Japan and overseas business, operating revenue and profit at each level outperformed plan. Both revenue and profit reached record highs for the first half. We started to adopt IFRS 16 in businesses in China and ASEAN in this fiscal year. Even excluding the impact, operating income was up 7.7%, and ordinary income was up 8.1% year-on-year. On the bottom left, financial indicators are shown. Due to adoption of IFRS 16, it seems financial indicators deteriorated. However, excluding the impact, conventional level was maintained.



Let me move on to operating income by segment. For