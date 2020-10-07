Q2 2021 Aeon Mall Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Oct 07, 2020 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Oct 07, 2020 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Yasutsugu Iwamura

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. - President, CEO & Director



=====================

Yasutsugu Iwamura - AEON Mall Co., Ltd. - President, CEO & Director



I am Iwamura of AEON Mall. Thank you very much for attending results briefing of AEON Mall for the second quarter of fiscal year-ending February 2021, despite your busy schedule today. The briefing is held via conference call as was the last time. I would appreciate your understanding.



Now I will give a summary of financial results for the second quarter. Please go to Page 3. During the first half, we implemented shortened business hours and temporarily mall closures in Japan and abroad in response to the global spread of COVID-19. We resumed operation, as specialty stores of all the malls, on April 1 in China and on May 28 in Japan. In reopening our malls, we placed the highest priority on the safety of our customers, tenant staff and mall employees. To prevent the spread of infection