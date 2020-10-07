Oct 07, 2020 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Oct 07, 2020 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Yasutsugu Iwamura
AEON Mall Co., Ltd. - President, CEO & Director
=====================
Yasutsugu Iwamura - AEON Mall Co., Ltd. - President, CEO & Director
I am Iwamura of AEON Mall. Thank you very much for attending results briefing of AEON Mall for the second quarter of fiscal year-ending February 2021, despite your busy schedule today. The briefing is held via conference call as was the last time. I would appreciate your understanding.
Now I will give a summary of financial results for the second quarter. Please go to Page 3. During the first half, we implemented shortened business hours and temporarily mall closures in Japan and abroad in response to the global spread of COVID-19. We resumed operation, as specialty stores of all the malls, on April 1 in China and on May 28 in Japan. In reopening our malls, we placed the highest priority on the safety of our customers, tenant staff and mall employees. To prevent the spread of infection
Q2 2021 Aeon Mall Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Oct 07, 2020 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...