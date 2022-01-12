Jan 12, 2022 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Jan 12, 2022 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Yasutsugu Iwamura
AEON Mall Co., Ltd. - President, CEO, Executive GM of Overseas Business Division & Chairman
=====================
Yasutsugu Iwamura - AEON Mall Co., Ltd. - President, CEO, Executive GM of Overseas Business Division & Chairman
Good morning, everyone. I am Iwamura of AEON Mall. Thank you very much for attending our results briefing, despite your busy schedule today. .
Without further ado, let me give you a summary of financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. As fiscal 2020 results were significantly impacted by COVID-19, AEON (inaudible) performance revenue and other numbers in comparison with results for fiscal 2019, which was not affected by COVID-19.
Please turn to Page 3. COVID-19 infections remained uncontained, even during the third quarter, certain malls in Japan, China and ASEAN were forced to close temporarily or short-term operating hours due to request from the governments and
Q3 2022 Aeon Mall Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Jan 12, 2022 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...