Q3 2022 Aeon Mall Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jan 12, 2022 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Jan 12, 2022 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Yasutsugu Iwamura

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. - President, CEO, Executive GM of Overseas Business Division & Chairman



=====================

Yasutsugu Iwamura - AEON Mall Co., Ltd. - President, CEO, Executive GM of Overseas Business Division & Chairman



Good morning, everyone. I am Iwamura of AEON Mall. Thank you very much for attending our results briefing, despite your busy schedule today. .



Without further ado, let me give you a summary of financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. As fiscal 2020 results were significantly impacted by COVID-19, AEON (inaudible) performance revenue and other numbers in comparison with results for fiscal 2019, which was not affected by COVID-19.



Please turn to Page 3. COVID-19 infections remained uncontained, even during the third quarter, certain malls in Japan, China and ASEAN were forced to close temporarily or short-term operating hours due to request from the governments and