Full Year 2022 Aeon Mall Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Yasutsugu Iwamura - AEON Mall Co., Ltd. - President, CEO, Executive GM of Overseas Business Division & Chairman



Good morning, everyone. I am Iwamura of AEON Mall. Thank you very much for attending our results briefing despite your busy schedule today. Without further ado, let me give you a summary of financial results for fiscal year 2021. As for performance, revenue and other numbers, I will not give you a year-on-year comparison, but the comparison with FY 2019, which was not affected by COVID-19.



Page 3, please. In FY 2021, the Delta variant was replaced by the Omicron variant and COVID-19 continued to spread in Japan, China and ASEAN. As a result, following FY 2020, operation at many malls in Japan and overseas was under various restrictions such as temporary closures and shortened operating hours, and