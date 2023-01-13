Q3 2023 Aeon Mall Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jan 13, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Jan 13, 2023 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Yasutsugu Iwamura

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. - President, CEO, Executive GM of Overseas Business Division & Chairman



=====================

Yasutsugu Iwamura - AEON Mall Co., Ltd. - President, CEO, Executive GM of Overseas Business Division & Chairman



I am Iwamura of AEON Mall. I will give you a summary of financial results for the third quarter of FY 2022. As I did in the last fiscal year, I'll explain performance, revenue and other numbers in comparison with results for FY 2019, which were not affected by COVID-19. Please turn to Page 3.



For the 9 months, operating revenue, operating income and ordinary income increased year-on-year. Net income attributable to owners of parent was 63.4% of the previous year, which was a significant decrease. There are 2 main factors. Firstly, extraordinary losses increased JPY 3.9 billion year-on-year. Specifically, due to the resolution to scrap and build some aging facilities, we recorded an impairment loss