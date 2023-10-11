Oct 11, 2023 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Oct 11, 2023 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Yasutsugu Iwamura
AEON Mall Co., Ltd. - President, CEO, Overseas Business Manager & Chairman
=====================
Yasutsugu Iwamura - AEON Mall Co., Ltd. - President, CEO, Overseas Business Manager & Chairman
Once again, my name is Iwamura from AEON Mall. Today, I will explain the overview of the financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, and then I will provide an update on the progress of our midterm management plan.
Please go to the Page 3. In the second quarter, our operating revenue reached a record high. Our operating income, ordinary income and net income attributable to owners of the parent all increased year-on-year. On the other hand, all profit levels fell short of the first half plan.
Please go to the next page. Operating income for the first half deviated from the plan by roughly JPY 3 billion. The factors behind the deviation between the Japanese and overseas businesses are outlined on this
Q2 2024 Aeon Mall Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Oct 11, 2023 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...