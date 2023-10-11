Q2 2024 Aeon Mall Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Oct 11, 2023 / NTS GMT

Yasutsugu Iwamura

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. - President, CEO, Overseas Business Manager & Chairman



Yasutsugu Iwamura - AEON Mall Co., Ltd. - President, CEO, Overseas Business Manager & Chairman



Once again, my name is Iwamura from AEON Mall. Today, I will explain the overview of the financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, and then I will provide an update on the progress of our midterm management plan.



Please go to the Page 3. In the second quarter, our operating revenue reached a record high. Our operating income, ordinary income and net income attributable to owners of the parent all increased year-on-year. On the other hand, all profit levels fell short of the first half plan.



Please go to the next page. Operating income for the first half deviated from the plan by roughly JPY 3 billion. The factors behind the deviation between the Japanese and overseas businesses are outlined on this