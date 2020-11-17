Nov 17, 2020 / NTS GMT

Naoki Umeda - Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation - President & CEO of Japan Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd.



Hello, everyone. Good morning. I'm Naoki Umeda, CEO of Japan Real Estate Asset Management Company. Today's performance review will be held in a conference call format. And before we start the meeting, let me introduce our team to those of you who are participating in our performance review for the first time, although I know many of you are very familiar with it.



Please open to Page 35. Don't worry, we don't skip so many pages for nothing. I guess you're now looking at Page 35. This is the page of golf illustration, which should be very familiar if you've joined our meeting before. And almost 6 months ago, the image we showed you on this page was a storm because we were in the midst of the state of emergency. Now it's not raining any longer. It's still cloudy, and we are facing a substantial headwind, but we can play decent golf now. Well, the man with a pink cap on his head is me, Naoki Umeda. And the other man on your left with a blue shirt is Mr. Motooka, the Head of Planning