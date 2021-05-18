May 18, 2021 / NTS GMT

Naoki Umeda - Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation - President & CEO of Japan Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd.



Hello, everyone. I'm Naoki Umeda, CEO of Japan Real Estate. I want to walk you through our performance review for the period ended March 2021.



At the performance review meeting about 3 years ago. I told about 100 participants who gathered in one of our meeting rooms that we should all get out of the meeting room on a very beautiful day like today. I'd rather go out on a golf course and give my presentation in between playing golf and you would be lying at a tropical beach and tuning in to our performance review on your iPad. And I said that day may come sooner rather than later. That was 3 years ago.



Today, we are under the state of emergency across Japan, so I doubt anybody is listening to this earnings call on a tropical beach right now. But of course, we can do that very easily with today's technology. So the day I was talking about has come.



Now please allow me to digress a little bit. I recently finished reading the book titled The Tyranny of Merit