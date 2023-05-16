May 16, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Corporate Participants

Shojiro Kojima

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation - President & CEO of Japan Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd.



Good morning, everyone. Welcome, and thank you for turning into our performance review for the period ended March 2023. My name is Shojiro Kojima. I am President and CEO of Japan Real Estate Asset Management. Let's get started. Let me begin with the dividend for the period. Please take a look at Page 3. The payout for the period ended March 2023 was JPY 11,667 per unit, up JPY 167 a unit from 6 months earlier and beating our own expectations by JPY 267 a unit.



As the chart below shows the dividend rose for 18 consecutive period. The chart also shows the dividend forecast for the next 2 periods. It is JPY 11,500 per unit for the period ending September 2023 and JPY 11,550 per