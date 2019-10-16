Oct 16, 2019 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Oct 16, 2019 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Katsuji Okamoto
Japan Retail Fund Investment Corporation - President & CEO of Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc.
* Keita Araki
Japan Retail Fund Investment Corporation - Alternate Executive Director
=====================
Katsuji Okamoto - Japan Retail Fund Investment Corporation - President & CEO of Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc.
Welcome to this presentation of JRF's Operating Results for the 35th period, the 6 months from March 1, 2019, to August 31, 2019.
Before I begin, I would first like to express my sincere condolences to those affected by the recent typhoon that ravaged a large part of the nation. Our thoughts are with you as we hope for a full and speedy recovery.
Turning now to the principal topic at hand. I direct you to the contents page. I will begin by commenting on the implementation of our growth strategy before passing the microphone to Mr. Araki, Head of the Asset Management Company's Retail
Full Year 2019 Japan Retail Fund Investment Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript
Oct 16, 2019 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...