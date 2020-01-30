Japan Retail Fund Investment Corp ESG Meeting Transcript

Jan 30, 2020 / NTS GMT

Katsuji Okamoto - Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc. - President & CEO



(Interpreted) In my capacity as President and CEO of Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc., The Asset Management Company of Japan Retail Fund Investment Corporation, Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation, and MCUBS MidCity Investment Corporation, it is my pleasure to welcome you to this joint presentation of the efforts made by the MC-UBS Group to collectively address environmental, social and governance or ESG concerns.



In order to address investors' inquiries regarding the Group's ESG-related activities, steps were taken to publish an inaugural ESG report in 2019. To coincide with the distribution of follow-up 2020 report, this presentation is designed to outline why the Group is placing such an emphasis on ESG, its goals, targets and the status of initiatives. Let's begin with an overview of assets under management.



Heralding its 20th anniversary since establishment, Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Reality's incorporation largely coincided with the creation of a real estate investment trust market in Japan in