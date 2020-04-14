Apr 14, 2020 / NTS GMT

Katsuji Okamoto - Japan Retail Fund Investment Corporation - President & CEO of Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc.



Welcome to this video presentation of JRF's operating results for the 36th February 2020 period, the 6 months from September 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020.



Before I begin, I would first like to express my sincere condolences to those affected by the global coronavirus pandemic. Ordinarily, we hold our results presentation in person. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, however, we have decided to forgo a face-to-face briefing and switch to a video format. As far as the disclosure of information is concerned and meetings with individual investors, our goal is to resume all IR activities once the government has lifted the current state of emergency.



Turning now to the principal topic at hand, I direct you to the Contents page. I will begin by touching briefly on the impact that COVID-19 is having on society, tenant trends and sales of properties by portfolio category. I will then turn to JRF's future strategy before passing the microphone to Mr. Araki, Head of the Asset