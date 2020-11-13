Q2 2021 Seibu Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 13, 2020 / NTS GMT

Takashi Goto - Seibu Holdings Inc. - President, CEO & Representative Director



This is Takashi Goto. I will first give you an overview of the current situation. Despite the gradual recovery in customer usage compared to the first quarter, the pace of recovery in demand has been slow, especially with more people taking up new lifestyles as a result of COVID-19 and the business environment surrounding the Seibu Group remained tough in the second quarter. As we will explain later, we acknowledge the possibility of this tough environment continuing in the next fiscal year onwards and have started working on management reforms to overcome this crisis and are continuing our efforts at this very moment.



We are also working on initiatives that will lead to growth in the after-COVID-19 society such as promoting our sustainability actions towards realizing a sustainable society as well as reforming our business model to better cope with changes in people's values and actions brought about by COVID-19.



Our results for the second quarter were better than our forecast announced on September 24, but we