Mar 23, 2023 / NTS GMT

Kiyoto Kawakami - Seibu Holdings Inc. - Managing Officer



Hello, everyone. This is Kawakami, Head of IR. As for the 5 disclosure materials that I will be explaining today, I will start with the release about the transfer of fixed assets, followed by the release on the booking of extraordinary loss. I will then talk about the revision of the earnings and dividend forecast and finish off with the release on the revision of our policy on directors' remuneration, et cetera.



First, please see the material titled Notice Regarding Partial Cancellation of Transfer and Completion of Transfer of Subsidiaries Fixed Assets. As for the securitization of part of our Hotel and Leisure business assets to GIC, which we are promoting as part of our asset-light strategy, we had planned to transfer a total of 31 assets and had been negotiating with GIC with the aim of transferring the remaining 5 assets during the current fiscal year. However, it became evident that it will be hard to obtain the consent in a short period of time within the current fiscal year from the third parties from which the consent is necessary.

