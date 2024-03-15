Q4 2023 Telos Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 15, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Allison Phillipp - Telos Corp - Director of Corporate Communications



Good morning. Thank you for joining us to discuss Telos Corporation's fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results. With me today is John Wood, Chairman and CEO of Telos; and Mark Bendza, Executive Vice President and CFO of Telos.



Let me quickly review the format of today's presentation. John and Mark will begin with remarks on our 2023 year-end results. Next, John will provide an update on the large portfolio of new business proposals that had been submitted and were pending as of our last earnings call. And lastly, Mark will follow this up with first-quarter guidance and insights on the financial