Q4 2023 Paltalk Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 15, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

earnings results call for Paltalk's fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. Jason Katz, Chief Executive Officer of Paltalk; and Kara Jenny, Chief Financial Officer of Paltalk.



Kara Jenny - Paltalk Inc - Chief Financial Officer



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Paltalk operating and financial results conference call for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. By now, everyone should have access to the earnings results press release which was issued earlier today before the market opened at 7:30 AM Eastern Time. This call is being webcast and will be available for replay.



In our remarks today, we will include statements that are considered forward looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including forward-looking statements about future results of operations, business strategies and plans, our relationships with our customers, as well as