Q2 2024 Zedge Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 15, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone. Please remain on the line and your conference will begin at approximately two minutes after the hour. Please remain on the line. Your conference will begin at approximately two minutes after the hour. Thank you.



Good day, and welcome to Zedge's earnings conference call for the second fiscal quarter 2024 results. During management's prepared remarks, all participants will be in a listen only mode. (Operator Instructions) I will now turn the call over to your host, Brian Siegel, the floor is yours.



Brian Siegel - Zedge, Inc. - IR



Thank you, operator. In today's presentation, Jonathan Reich, Zedge's Chief Executive Officer; and Yi Tsai, the Chief Financial Officer, will discuss our financial and operating results that were reported today. Any forward-looking statements made during this conference call during the prepared remarks or in the question-and-answer session. Whether general or specific in nature are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results in the future to differ materially from those discussed on