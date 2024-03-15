Mar 15, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Alaris Q4 2023 earnings release conference call. (Operator Instructions)
Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Amanda Frazer, CFO. Please go ahead.
Amanda Frazer - Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust - CFO
Thank you, Daniel. We appreciate everyone taking the time to join us this morning. We're excited to present our Q4 results. I am joined on this call by Steven King, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alaris. After a short presentation from Steve and I there will be a question and answer section, as Daniel mentioned. But before we begin, I would like to remind our listeners that all amounts given are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted, listeners are cautioned that comments made today may contain forward-looking information.
This forward-looking information is based upon a number of important factors and assumptions, and therefore, actual results could differ materially. Additional
Q4 2023 Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 15, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
