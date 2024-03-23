CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Executive Vice President, General Manager Contractor Solutions Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of the company on March 13, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. CSW Industrials Inc is a diversified industrial growth company with well-established, scalable platforms and domain expertise across two segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The company offers a variety of products including mechanical products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration ("HVAC/R") applications, sealants and adhesives for the construction and industrial markets, and specialty chemicals for the maintenance and repair operations market. Over the past year, Don Sullivan has sold a total of 7,826 shares of CSW Industrials Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of 15 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe. On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of CSW Industrials Inc were trading at $230.9, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.573 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 36.93, which is above both the industry median of 22.435 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for CSW Industrials Inc. The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $171.19, indicates that CSW Industrials Inc is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.35. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent transaction may provide investors with an insight into the company's valuation and insider sentiment, as it reflects the actions of an individual with intimate knowledge of the company's operations and potential future performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.