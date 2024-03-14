On March 14, 2024, Christopher Mapes, Executive Chairman of Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (LECO, Financial), sold 159,855 shares of the company, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $248.53 each.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc is a global manufacturer of welding, cutting, and brazing products. The company's portfolio includes arc welding equipment, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and robotic welding systems. Lincoln Electric serves a diverse set of industries ranging from automotive and construction to energy and defense.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 393,042 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the Executive Chairman is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 18 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc's stock market capitalization stands at $14.109 billion as of the date of the insider's recent sale. The company's price-earnings ratio is currently 26.51, which is above both the industry median of 22.435 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's current price of $248.53 is compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $194.13, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.28. This indicates that Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc is considered modestly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated by GuruFocus using historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on its stock's valuation and future prospects. The recent sale by the Executive Chairman of Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc may attract attention from the market as stakeholders evaluate the implications of this insider activity.

