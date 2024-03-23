United Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:UTHR), a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of unique products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. The Chairperson & CEO of United Therapeutics Corp, Martine Rothblatt, sold 30,000 shares of the company on March 14, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 375,300 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at United Therapeutics Corp, with a total of 53 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the past year. On the day of the sale, shares of United Therapeutics Corp were trading at $240.31, giving the company a market capitalization of $11.096 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 11.88, which is below both the industry median of 28.68 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's valuation relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that United Therapeutics Corp is currently modestly undervalued. With a share price of $240.31 and a GF Value of $269.67, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.89. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's value. The consistent pattern of insider sales at United Therapeutics Corp, particularly by the Chairperson & CEO, may be a point of interest for stakeholders and potential investors.

