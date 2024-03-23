Senior Vice President O Connor Thomas L has executed a sale of 40,000 shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) on March 14, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was made public through an SEC filing, which can be accessed through the following link: SEC Filing. PBF Energy Inc is an independent petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products. The company operates refineries in the United States and provides its products to customers throughout the region. Over the past year, the insider, O Connor Thomas L, has sold a total of 140,000 shares of PBF Energy Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for PBF Energy Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there have been 3 insider buys and 5 insider sells. On the valuation front, PBF Energy Inc's shares were trading at $55.07 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.772 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 3.44, which is below the industry median of 10.46 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's valuation in relation to the GuruFocus Value presents a different picture. With a share price of $55.07 and a GuruFocus Value of $34.48, PBF Energy Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.6, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued according to this metric. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.